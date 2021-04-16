Soldiers with the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment use Armored Bull Dozers creating berms, to further deter the opposing forces during Dragoon Ready 21 in Hohenfels Training Area April 17, 2021. DR21 is a 7th Army Training Command led exercise designed to ensure readiness and certify the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in NATO combat readiness and unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 04:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791214
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-MC340-999
|Filename:
|DOD_108289747
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment move the earth during Dragon Ready 21, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT