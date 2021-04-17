Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANTAS T38 Devil Ray

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Jones 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210417-N-VU442-009 SAN DIEGO (April 17, 2021) B-roll clip of MANTAS T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vehicle during a demonstration April 17. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791187
    VIRIN: 210417-N-VU442-009
    Filename: DOD_108289408
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, MANTAS T38 Devil Ray, by SCPO Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USN
    C3F
    PACFLT
    UXSIBP21

