BJACH Medical Laboratory Professionals Week 2021

At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital the medical laboratory professionals wanted to highlight and educate patients and staff on what they do each day in support of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.



Videography and production: Jeff England, Fort Polk U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs Office