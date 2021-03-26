Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Fighter Wing Mission Video

    TYNDALL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten, Staff Sgt. James Crow and Joseph Givens

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    The 325th Fighter Wing showcases its mission and its strategic importance to the USAF. (USAF video by Joseph Givens)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 20:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791168
    VIRIN: 210413-F-ZF214-1001
    PIN: 616755
    Filename: DOD_108288882
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: TYNDALL AFB, FL, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 325th Fighter Wing Mission Video, by A1C Dustin Braaten, SSgt James Crow and Joseph Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

