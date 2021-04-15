Balikatan 21: Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791164" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine and American special operations forces attend the Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar during Exercise Balikatan 21 in Taguig City, Ph., April 15, 2021. During the seminar, exercise scenarios are used to share knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces. Everything discussed during the seminar is exercise-based and not related to any real world operation. Balikatan training objectives, such as mutual defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, promote realistic training that supports Philippine and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)