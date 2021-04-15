Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 21: Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar

    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine and American special operations forces attend the Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar during Exercise Balikatan 21 in Taguig City, Ph., April 15, 2021. During the seminar, exercise scenarios are used to share knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces. Everything discussed during the seminar is exercise-based and not related to any real world operation. Balikatan training objectives, such as mutual defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, promote realistic training that supports Philippine and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791164
    VIRIN: 210415-F-LN280-722
    Filename: DOD_108288643
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

