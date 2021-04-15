Balikatan 21: Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar

Philippine and American special operations forces attend the Bilateral Battle Staff Academic Seminar during Exercise Balikatan 21 in Taguig City, Ph., April 15, 2021. During the seminar, exercise scenarios are used to share knowledge and expertise between the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces. Everything discussed during the seminar is exercise-based and not related to any real world operation. Balikatan training objectives, such as mutual defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, promote realistic training that supports Philippine and regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 23:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791164
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-LN280-722
|Filename:
|DOD_108288643
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
