    UXS IBP 21 DV Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210416-N-ML755-1011 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenny Whitesell discusses various Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21 systems and capabilities on Naval Base San Diego, April 16. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate war fighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 17:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 791152
    VIRIN: 210416-N-ML755-1011
    Filename: DOD_108288553
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, UXS IBP 21 DV Day, by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UXS IBP 21

