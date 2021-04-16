210416-N-ML755-1011 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2021) Vice Adm. Kenny Whitesell discusses various Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21 systems and capabilities on Naval Base San Diego, April 16. U.S. Pacific Fleet’s UxS IBP 21, April 19-26, integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios to generate war fighting advantages. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 17:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|791152
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-ML755-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_108288553
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UXS IBP 21 DV Day, by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
