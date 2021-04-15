Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense in depth: IMC Marines patrol defensive positions during Week 12

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, take the lead while training in patrols and defensive operations during the twelfth week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 11-16, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Camp Pendleton
    SOI
    Marine Corps
    IMC
    ITB
    Infantry Marine Course

