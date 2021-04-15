U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, take the lead while training in patrols and defensive operations during the twelfth week of the Infantry Marine Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 11-16, 2021. IMC is a 14-week pilot course designed to create better trained and more lethal entry-level infantry Marines prepared for near-peer conflicts. The course uses a redesigned learning model for students intended to develop their capabilities for independent and adaptive thought and action. The program of instruction for IMC has been in development for a year and follows guidance from the 2019 Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791145
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-M0242-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108288531
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense in depth: IMC Marines patrol defensive positions during Week 12, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT