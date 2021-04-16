Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett gives virtual tour of the bridge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett gives a virtual tour of the bridge while explaining the various jobs performed by the ships operators. The video showcased what a typical day on board the ships bridge looks like. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Ryan Fisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 20:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791142
    VIRIN: 210616-G-EK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108288499
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett gives virtual tour of the bridge, by PO3 Ryan Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Honolulu
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT