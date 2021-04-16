The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett gives a virtual tour of the bridge while explaining the various jobs performed by the ships operators. The video showcased what a typical day on board the ships bridge looks like. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Ryan Fisher)
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett gives virtual tour of the bridge, by PO3 Ryan Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
