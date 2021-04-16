Lima Company Squad Bay Broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791134" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Initial Strength Test, Pick up, Senior Drill Instructor Inspection and weapons maintenance at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego , April 13, 2021. Recruits train past the average working hours of the day to ensure they learn as much as possible while on the recruit depot. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Anthony D. Pio/Released)