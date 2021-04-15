Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Osprey Night Flight Operations Aboard USNS Mercy

    S, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L. Greenberg 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    210415-N-DA693-3001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Apr. 15, 2021) A b-roll package of an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Air Test and Evaluation (HX) Squadron 21 of Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Md., conducting evening and night flight operations aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Apr. 15. Mercy is underway off the coast of Southern California completing Dynamic Interface Testing, where the ship’s aviation facilities will be evaluated for compatibility with the V-22 Osprey and MH-60 Seahawk, and establish launch and recovery windows in adverse weather conditions. Mercy recently returned to its homeport in San Diego from a regular overhaul in Portland, Ore., where improvements were made to its flight deck to support multiple aircraft platforms. Mercy must be in a five-day-activation status in order to support missions over the horizon, and be ready, reliable and resilient to support mission commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791133
    VIRIN: 210415-N-DA693-3001
    Filename: DOD_108288456
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: S, CA, US

    This work, MV-22B Osprey Night Flight Operations Aboard USNS Mercy, by PO3 Jacob L. Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    USNS Mercy
    T-AH 19
    MV-22B
    Dynamic Interface

