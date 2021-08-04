Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo enhances aerial firefighting capabilities

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    04.08.2021

    Video by Cpl. Camila Melendez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, conducted an aerial to ground firefighting training exercise near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 8, 2021. The routine air to ground firefighting interoperability training will enhance readiness and increase their ability to respond to crises throughout Central America.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791128
    VIRIN: 210408-M-YX647-011
    Filename: DOD_108288436
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 

    This work, JTF-Bravo enhances aerial firefighting capabilities, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-B
    readiness
    1-228 Aviation Regiment
