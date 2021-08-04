U.S. soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, conducted an aerial to ground firefighting training exercise near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 8, 2021. The routine air to ground firefighting interoperability training will enhance readiness and increase their ability to respond to crises throughout Central America.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 18:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791128
|VIRIN:
|210408-M-YX647-011
|Filename:
|DOD_108288436
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo enhances aerial firefighting capabilities, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
