"We Are Airpower" feat. CSAF Gen CQ Brown, Jr, Video Series OFFICIAL TRAILER

The Air Force recently released its new mission statement: To fly, fight, and win … Airpower anytime, anywhere. This change emphasizes the primary competitive advantage and capabilities that Airpower provides to the nation and joint operations.
Delivering airpower for our nation requires more than just aircraft. It requires total force Airmen – active duty, Guard, Reserve, civilians – in all Air Force specialties working together as a seamless team to operate, maintain, and enable our mission and bring the unique capabilities and effects of airpower to bear.
This series will focus on all aspects of airpower, which
includes five core missions (air superiority, global strike, rapid global mobility, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control), unit readiness, base infrastructure and talent management.
