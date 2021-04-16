Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "We Are Airpower" feat. CSAF Gen CQ Brown, Jr, Video Series OFFICIAL TRAILER

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Powell 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)   

    The Air Force recently released its new mission statement: To fly, fight, and win … Airpower anytime, anywhere. This change emphasizes the primary competitive advantage and capabilities that Airpower provides to the nation and joint operations.

    Delivering airpower for our nation requires more than just aircraft. It requires total force Airmen – active duty, Guard, Reserve, civilians – in all Air Force specialties working together as a seamless team to operate, maintain, and enable our mission and bring the unique capabilities and effects of airpower to bear.

    This series will focus on all aspects of airpower, which
    includes five core missions (air superiority, global strike, rapid global mobility, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control), unit readiness, base infrastructure and talent management.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Location: DC, US

