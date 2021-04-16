"We Are Airpower" feat. CSAF Gen CQ Brown, Jr, Video Series OFFICIAL TRAILER

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791123" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force recently released its new mission statement: To fly, fight, and win … Airpower anytime, anywhere. This change emphasizes the primary competitive advantage and capabilities that Airpower provides to the nation and joint operations.



Delivering airpower for our nation requires more than just aircraft. It requires total force Airmen – active duty, Guard, Reserve, civilians – in all Air Force specialties working together as a seamless team to operate, maintain, and enable our mission and bring the unique capabilities and effects of airpower to bear.



This series will focus on all aspects of airpower, which

includes five core missions (air superiority, global strike, rapid global mobility, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control), unit readiness, base infrastructure and talent management.