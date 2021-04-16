Arizona Air National Guard Airmen administer COVID-19 vaccinations to 161st Air Refueling Wing family members at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 16, 2021. The vaccination was part of the Arizona National Guard’s rollout of vaccines to military dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791117
|VIRIN:
|210416-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108288345
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG administers COVID-19 vaccines to military dependents, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
