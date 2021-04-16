Cities of Honor Event B-Roll

B-roll footage of the 144th Fighter Wing honoring the City of Fresno by ceremoniously dedicating an F-15 fighter jet to the city and citizens for their support to the members of the 144th. Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer and other civic leaders were in attendance. Col. Troy Havener, 144th Fighter Wing commander, spoke during the ceremony.
