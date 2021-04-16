Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cities of Honor Event B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. George Solis 

    144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of the 144th Fighter Wing honoring the City of Fresno by ceremoniously dedicating an F-15 fighter jet to the city and citizens for their support to the members of the 144th. Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer and other civic leaders were in attendance. Col. Troy Havener, 144th Fighter Wing commander, spoke during the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791115
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-NP744-1001
    Filename: DOD_108288328
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: FRESNO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cities of Honor Event B-Roll, by SSgt George Solis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fresno
    144th Fighter Wing
    Col. Troy Havener
    Cities of Honor Ceremony
    Mayor Jerry Dyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT