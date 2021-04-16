Cities of Honor Event B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll footage of the 144th Fighter Wing honoring the City of Fresno by ceremoniously dedicating an F-15 fighter jet to the city and citizens for their support to the members of the 144th. Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer and other civic leaders were in attendance. Col. Troy Havener, 144th Fighter Wing commander, spoke during the ceremony.