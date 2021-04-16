It’s a wrap on AFW2’s 1st Virtual Air Force Trials & 2nd Virtual CARE Week! Warriors and Caregivers made lasting connections and found new ways to continue on their path to resiliency. We all hope you stay connected with us and each other.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791114
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-YF138-734
|PIN:
|210416
|Filename:
|DOD_108288320
|Length:
|00:06:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Virtual Air Force Trials & Virtual CARE Week Recap, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT