    Virtual Air Force Trials & Virtual CARE Week Recap

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    It’s a wrap on AFW2’s 1st Virtual Air Force Trials & 2nd Virtual CARE Week! Warriors and Caregivers made lasting connections and found new ways to continue on their path to resiliency. We all hope you stay connected with us and each other.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Virtual
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    CARE Week

