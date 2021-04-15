Permissions and Roles AFPIMS Webinar

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This webinar covers a detailed overview of the different permissions and roles available to AFPIMS users. The webinar will include how permissions work with pages and modules to allow users and visitors access to content, hiding pages for testing purposes, and other tips and tricks to assuring your site is set up to allow access to content exactly as needed.