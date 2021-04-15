Permissions and Roles AFPIMS Webinar

This webinar covers a detailed overview of the different permissions and roles available to AFPIMS users. The webinar will include how permissions work with pages and modules to allow users and visitors access to content, hiding pages for testing purposes, and other tips and tricks to assuring your site is set up to allow access to content exactly as needed.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791103
|VIRIN:
|210415-O-KS391-468
|Filename:
|DOD_108288015
|Length:
|00:44:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
