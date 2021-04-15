Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Permissions and Roles AFPIMS Webinar

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Public Web

    This webinar covers a detailed overview of the different permissions and roles available to AFPIMS users. The webinar will include how permissions work with pages and modules to allow users and visitors access to content, hiding pages for testing purposes, and other tips and tricks to assuring your site is set up to allow access to content exactly as needed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791103
    VIRIN: 210415-O-KS391-468
    Filename: DOD_108288015
    Length: 00:44:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Permissions and Roles AFPIMS Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Roles
    AFPIMS
    Permissions

