Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    125th Fighter Wing pilots depart for Sentry Savannah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15 Eagle fighter jets assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing depart Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, en route to Savannah, Ga. for the Sentry Savannah exercise, April 16, 2021. The exercise, held at the Air Dominance Center, 165th Airlift Wing, is the Air National Guard's largest fighter integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing 4th- and 5th-generation aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791095
    VIRIN: 210416-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108287924
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing pilots depart for Sentry Savannah, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    Sentry Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT