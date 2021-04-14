Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Soldiers of the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a convoy protection gunnery as part of the unit’s Warhorse II exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 14. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)