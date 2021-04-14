Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The Soldiers of the 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a convoy protection gunnery as part of the unit’s Warhorse II exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 14. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791092
    VIRIN: 210414-A-CE555-968
    PIN: 968
    Filename: DOD_108287876
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct a convoy live fire exercise, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

