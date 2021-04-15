The 23d Wing hosted Hawgsmoke’s first weapons load competition April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.
The biennial competition consists of various categories to include bombing and marshalling, but it has never included a weapons load competition in the official scoring until 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 14:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791087
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108287754
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody AFB hosts Hawgsmoke's first ever load competition, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT