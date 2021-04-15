Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Moody AFB hosts Hawgsmoke's first ever load competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    The 23d Wing hosted Hawgsmoke’s first weapons load competition April 16, 2021, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

    The biennial competition consists of various categories to include bombing and marshalling, but it has never included a weapons load competition in the official scoring until 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 14:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791087
    VIRIN: 210415-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108287754
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB hosts Hawgsmoke's first ever load competition, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    munitions
    Moody Air Force Base
    air power
    load competition
    23 WG
    Hawgsmoke 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT