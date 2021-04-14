Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th OSS, Aircrew Flight Equipment C-17 emergency raft and canopy inspection B-Roll

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Members of the 445th OSS AFE perform inspections on the C-17 emergency life rafts and thier contents.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791079
    VIRIN: 210414-F-EB138-186
    Filename: DOD_108287651
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: OH, US

    This work, 445th OSS, Aircrew Flight Equipment C-17 emergency raft and canopy inspection B-Roll, by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C17
    inspections
    rafts
    445AW
    445OSS
    Flightequipment

