    445th Metals Technology B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ethan Spickler 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    The 445th AW Metal Tech shop repairs, replaces, designs, and builds parts for aircraft and ground systems.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791071
    VIRIN: 210414-F-DU319-040
    Filename: DOD_108287594
    Length: 00:11:59
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 445th Metals Technology B-Roll, by SSgt Ethan Spickler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    metal
    maintenance
    MXS
    WPAFB
    445AW

