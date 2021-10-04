Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik motivates the Best Warrior competitors just before they do a 12 mile road march at Fort McCoy, April 9, 2021 during the Army Reserve Medical Command Best Warriors competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791065
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-UJ522-832
|Filename:
|DOD_108287520
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LOGAN, UT, US
|Hometown:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik speaks to Soldiers at the AR-MEDCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT