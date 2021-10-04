Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik speaks to Soldiers at the AR-MEDCOM Best Warrior Competition 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Boudnik motivates the Best Warrior competitors just before they do a 12 mile road march at Fort McCoy, April 9, 2021 during the Army Reserve Medical Command Best Warriors competition.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791065
    VIRIN: 210410-A-UJ522-832
    Filename: DOD_108287520
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Hometown: EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, US
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Hometown: LOGAN, UT, US
    Hometown: MESA, AZ, US
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    Best Warrior Competition
    AR-MEDCOM
    USAR
    Fort McCoy

