U.S. Air Force E-8C Joint STARS maintainers and flight crew, with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, conduct flightline and local flying operations, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2021. The 116th ACW, along with the active-duty 461st ACW, and Army JSTARS, makes up Team JSTARS which provides geographic combatant commanders around the world with on-call battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support, commonly referred to as C2ISR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)
|04.10.2021
|04.16.2021 12:44
|B-Roll
|791064
|210410-Z-XU318-1004
|DOD_108287504
|00:00:51
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|1
|1
This work, Video of Georgia Air National Guard E-8C Joint STARS flightline operations and local flying, by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
