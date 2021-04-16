Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fort McHenry Departure

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210416-N-KY668-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (April 16, 2021) The decommissioned Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) departs Naval Station Mayport, Florida for the final time on April 16, 2021, under tow and en route to the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility in Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Collins/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791060
    VIRIN: 210416-N-KY668-1001
    Filename: DOD_108287411
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Towing
    Fort McHenry
    BROLL
    Decommisioning
    FTM

