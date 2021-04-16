USS Fort McHenry Departure

210416-N-KY668-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – (April 16, 2021) The decommissioned Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43) departs Naval Station Mayport, Florida for the final time on April 16, 2021, under tow and en route to the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility in Philadelphia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austin Collins/Released)
