Pilot of P-51 "Swamp Fox" Mustang rehearses for Thunder Over Louisville airshow

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791056" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

RT Dickson, partial owner of the P-51 “Swamp Fox” Mustang previously flown by the Kentucky Air National Guard, rehearses his flight routine for the Thunder Over Louisville air show at Breckenridge County airport in Hardinsburg, Ky., April 15, 2021. Thunder Over Louisville marks the beginning of the Kentucky Derby season every year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs).