RT Dickson, partial owner of the P-51 “Swamp Fox” Mustang previously flown by the Kentucky Air National Guard, rehearses his flight routine for the Thunder Over Louisville air show at Breckenridge County airport in Hardinsburg, Ky., April 15, 2021. Thunder Over Louisville marks the beginning of the Kentucky Derby season every year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs).
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791056
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-ZW877-347
|Filename:
|DOD_108287322
|Length:
|00:12:12
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pilot of P-51 "Swamp Fox" Mustang rehearses for Thunder Over Louisville airshow, by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
