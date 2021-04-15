Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pilot of P-51 "Swamp Fox" Mustang rehearses for Thunder Over Louisville airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    RT Dickson, partial owner of the P-51 “Swamp Fox” Mustang previously flown by the Kentucky Air National Guard, rehearses his flight routine for the Thunder Over Louisville air show at Breckenridge County airport in Hardinsburg, Ky., April 15, 2021. Thunder Over Louisville marks the beginning of the Kentucky Derby season every year. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Chloe Ochs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791056
    VIRIN: 210415-F-ZW877-347
    Filename: DOD_108287322
    Length: 00:12:12
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot of P-51 "Swamp Fox" Mustang rehearses for Thunder Over Louisville airshow, by SrA Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Mustang
    Thunder Over Louisville
    P-51
    123 Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT