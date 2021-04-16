Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing Mr. William "Bobby" Farnand the MacDill Resident Housing Advocate

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Housing Residents: Meet William "Bobby" Farnand, MacDill's Resident Housing Advocate. Bobby is here to help with any issues pertaining to privatized housing residents rights and advocacy. Contact him at (813) 828-2377 and follow the MacDill Resident Advocate Page MacDill Resident Advocate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791054
    VIRIN: 210402-F-FT779-0001
    Filename: DOD_108287319
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    MacDill Resident Housing Advocate
    MacDill Base Housing

