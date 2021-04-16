Introducing Mr. William "Bobby" Farnand the MacDill Resident Housing Advocate

MacDill Housing Residents: Meet William "Bobby" Farnand, MacDill's Resident Housing Advocate. Bobby is here to help with any issues pertaining to privatized housing residents rights and advocacy. Contact him at (813) 828-2377 and follow the MacDill Resident Advocate Page MacDill Resident Advocate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 11:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791054
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-FT779-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108287319
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
