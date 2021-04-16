Medical Laboratory Specialist Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791049" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In addition to supporting Soldiers and their Families through high quality, safe, accessible laboratory services, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s medical laboratory is also home to a Phase II training site developing the next generation of laboratory professionals. Pfc. Alexa Rodriguez, a medical laboratory specialist student, shares her experience completing her advanced training at BACH that will qualify her to work in a medical laboratory. The training program also prepares students to challenge the medical laboratory technician certification to earn a certification from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.