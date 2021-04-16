Medical Laboratory Specialist Training

In addition to supporting Soldiers and their Families through high quality, safe, accessible laboratory services, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s medical laboratory is also home to a Phase II training site developing the next generation of laboratory professionals. Pfc. Alexa Rodriguez, a medical laboratory specialist student, shares her experience completing her advanced training at BACH that will qualify her to work in a medical laboratory. The training program also prepares students to challenge the medical laboratory technician certification to earn a certification from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.
