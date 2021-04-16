Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Laboratory Specialist Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    In addition to supporting Soldiers and their Families through high quality, safe, accessible laboratory services, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s medical laboratory is also home to a Phase II training site developing the next generation of laboratory professionals. Pfc. Alexa Rodriguez, a medical laboratory specialist student, shares her experience completing her advanced training at BACH that will qualify her to work in a medical laboratory. The training program also prepares students to challenge the medical laboratory technician certification to earn a certification from the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791049
    VIRIN: 210416-A-OT285-530
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108287232
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Laboratory Specialist Training, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

