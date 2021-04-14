Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    130th AW Update: The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Erin Poe of the 130th Equal Opportunity Office explains the importance of completing the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey for members of the 130th Airlift Wing. The organizational climate survey is a commander's management tool that allows them to proactively assess critical organizational climate dimensions that can impact the organization’s effectiveness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 791041
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_108287205
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Update: The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS), by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    DEOCS
    130th AW Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT