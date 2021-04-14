Master Sgt. Erin Poe of the 130th Equal Opportunity Office explains the importance of completing the Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey for members of the 130th Airlift Wing. The organizational climate survey is a commander's management tool that allows them to proactively assess critical organizational climate dimensions that can impact the organization’s effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|791041
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108287205
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW Update: The Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS), by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT