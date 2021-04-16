Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tech Report: Desert Storm Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Garrett Hess 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Desert Storm was one of the most successful air campaigns in U.S history, due to new, innovative technology like GPS. Using satellites in this strategic way gave U.S. and coalition forces an advantage the enemy couldn’t match. Today, new and innovative concepts like hypersonics, are being developed and refined by the Department of Defense to continue to stay ahead of peer competitors. The Air Force is accelerating change through continuing investment in new and advanced tech to create advantages for joint and coalition forces in all warfighting domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791036
    VIRIN: 210416-F-KY613-0001
    Filename: DOD_108287111
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech Report: Desert Storm Legacy, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Forces
    GPS
    Global Positioning System
    Desert Storm
    Air Force
    technology
    Iraq
    USAF
    Operation Desert Storm
    U.S. History
    air campaign
    innovation
    LR
    hypersonics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT