Tech Report: Desert Storm Legacy

Desert Storm was one of the most successful air campaigns in U.S history, due to new, innovative technology like GPS. Using satellites in this strategic way gave U.S. and coalition forces an advantage the enemy couldn’t match. Today, new and innovative concepts like hypersonics, are being developed and refined by the Department of Defense to continue to stay ahead of peer competitors. The Air Force is accelerating change through continuing investment in new and advanced tech to create advantages for joint and coalition forces in all warfighting domains.