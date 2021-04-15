Janssen Vaccine Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/791033" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Scott Mower, Force Health Protection Officer for Regional Health Command Europe, spoke to AFN Europe's AFN Joint Force radio show about Military Treatment Facilities in Europe pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine due to a few reports of “rare and severe” blood clots. Out of an abundance of caution, the Defense Health Agency and the Military Health System immediately implemented their guidance following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.