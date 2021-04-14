MRF-D Aircraft Arrival *Info Reel*

U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin arrive and conduct an air movement from East Arm Wharf to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, NT, Australia, April 14, 2021. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 joined MRF-D and are prepared to respond to crisis and contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region alongside the Australian Defence Force. The MRF-D rotation demonstrates the U.S. commitment to combined readiness and shared regional security in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett and Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 09:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791032
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-FS141-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108287055
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
