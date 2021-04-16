US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander Col. Vance J. Klosinski and Command Sgt. Major Stephen Larocque take a few minutes to discuss the benefits of donating to Army Emergency Relief as the campaign kicks off.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 09:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|791028
|VIRIN:
|210416-O-SK857-902
|Filename:
|DOD_108287033
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Garrison Leaders promote Army Emergency Relief, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
