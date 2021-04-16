Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Leaders promote Army Emergency Relief

    GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Garrison Commander Col. Vance J. Klosinski and Command Sgt. Major Stephen Larocque take a few minutes to discuss the benefits of donating to Army Emergency Relief as the campaign kicks off.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 09:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 791028
    VIRIN: 210416-O-SK857-902
    Filename: DOD_108287033
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Soldiers
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_Europe

