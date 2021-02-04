Winter soldiers – UK troops train in Estonia in freezing temperatures (mastersubs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO forces need to be able to operate in any environment and in any weather. That’s why UK soldiers have been conducting cold weather training in Estonia, where temperatures can drop as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius. During Exercise Winter Camp, troops practised in deep snow and freezing conditions. UK troops also took part in a three-day cold weather operations course, learning how to build shelters and survive in conditions well below freezing – including a jump into icy water.



The UK troops, from the 5 RIFLES infantry battalion, are serving in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Estonia. All NATO eFP Battlegroup Estonia training for Winter Camp was conducted in line with Estonian national COVID-19 policy. The Battlegroup is currently operating as a ‘bubble’ in order to achieve maximum output from this training, while protecting personnel.

Exercise Winter Camp 2021 ran from 1 until 12 February.



Footage includes various shots of UK infantry taking part in cold weather exercises.