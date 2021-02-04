Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter soldiers – UK troops train in Estonia in freezing temperatures (master)

    ESTONIA

    04.02.2021

    NATO forces need to be able to operate in any environment and in any weather. That’s why UK soldiers have been conducting cold weather training in Estonia, where temperatures can drop as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius. During Exercise Winter Camp, troops practised in deep snow and freezing conditions. UK troops also took part in a three-day cold weather operations course, learning how to build shelters and survive in conditions well below freezing – including a jump into icy water.

    The UK troops, from the 5 RIFLES infantry battalion, are serving in NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Estonia. All NATO eFP Battlegroup Estonia training for Winter Camp was conducted in line with Estonian national COVID-19 policy. The Battlegroup is currently operating as a ‘bubble’ in order to achieve maximum output from this training, while protecting personnel.
    Exercise Winter Camp 2021 ran from 1 until 12 February.

    Footage includes various shots of UK infantry taking part in cold weather exercises.

