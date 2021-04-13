Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Europe Report April 13, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Norwegian trainers help make artic exercise a success for U.S. Marines and why one Army surgeon traded his private practice for military service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 791010
    VIRIN: 210413-D-TX415-075
    Filename: DOD_108286611
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report April 13, 2021, by Chris Knoblauch and SrA Autumn Vogt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    LRMC
    MARFOREUR-AF
    RHCE
    Marine Rotational Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT