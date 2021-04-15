Check out the new Marines of Kilo Company as they participate in a motivational run here aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego!
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791006
|VIRIN:
|210413-M-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108286454
|Length:
|00:07:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kilo Company Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
