Airmen of the 41st Airlift Squadron (Little Rock, AK) join Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division at Hickam Air Force Base for a joint training exercise on April 6, 2021. This training ensures joint readiness in the event of rapid deployments.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 22:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|791005
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-PC678-389
|Filename:
|DOD_108286444
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25ID Army / Air Force Joint Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
