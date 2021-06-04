Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Army / Air Force Joint Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Airmen of the 41st Airlift Squadron (Little Rock, AK) join Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division at Hickam Air Force Base for a joint training exercise on April 6, 2021. This training ensures joint readiness in the event of rapid deployments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 791005
    VIRIN: 210406-A-PC678-389
    Filename: DOD_108286444
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID Army / Air Force Joint Training, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    USAF
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM

