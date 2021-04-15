Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Track and Field B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Wounded Warrior Battalion West athletes compete in the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials track and field competition at Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 15. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports. In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, smaller regionalized trials are being held across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline T. Skrzypczak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 08:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 791000
    VIRIN: 210415-M-BF398-115
    Filename: DOD_108286293
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Track and Field B-Roll, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Warrior Care
    Wounded Warrior
    Adaptive Sports
    Marine Corps Trials
    Recovering Service Members

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT