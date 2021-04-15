Wounded Warrior Battalion West athletes compete in the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials track and field competition at Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 15. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports. In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, smaller regionalized trials are being held across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline T. Skrzypczak)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 08:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|791000
|VIRIN:
|210415-M-BF398-115
|Filename:
|DOD_108286293
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Track and Field B-Roll, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT