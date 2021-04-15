2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials Track and Field B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wounded Warrior Battalion West athletes compete in the 2021 Regional Marine Corps Trials track and field competition at Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 15. Historically, the annual Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports. In an effort to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, smaller regionalized trials are being held across the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline T. Skrzypczak)