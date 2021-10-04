Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video of E-8C Joint STARS Air Guard flight engineer performing pre-flight checks

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Sanders, a flight engineer with the 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), Georgia Air National Guard, performs pre-flight checks on an E-8C Joint STARS prior to a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2021. The 116th ACW, along with the active-duty 461st ACW, and Army JSTARS, makes up Team JSTARS which provides geographic combatant commanders around the world with on-call battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support, commonly referred to as C2ISR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790998
    VIRIN: 210410-Z-XU318-1002
    Filename: DOD_108286271
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video of E-8C Joint STARS Air Guard flight engineer performing pre-flight checks, by A1C Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Guard
    command and control
    Air Power
    fly fight win
    battle management

