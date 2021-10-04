Video of E-8C Joint STARS Air Guard flight engineer performing pre-flight checks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Sanders, a flight engineer with the 116th Air Control Wing (ACW), Georgia Air National Guard, performs pre-flight checks on an E-8C Joint STARS prior to a mission at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 10, 2021. The 116th ACW, along with the active-duty 461st ACW, and Army JSTARS, makes up Team JSTARS which provides geographic combatant commanders around the world with on-call battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support, commonly referred to as C2ISR. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Meece)