Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MDNG TAG and Senior Enlisted Leader Talk COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang, Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington, Sgt. Chazz Kibler and Spc. Thomas Lamb

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Adjutant General of Maryland, Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson sat down with U.S. Army Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. Chazz Kibler, to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 2, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the MDNG Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790990
    VIRIN: 210402-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_108286204
    Length: 00:13:37
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG TAG and Senior Enlisted Leader Talk COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Christina Chang, SFC Thaddeus Harrington, SGT Chazz Kibler and SPC Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovidResponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT