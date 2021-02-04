MDNG TAG and Senior Enlisted Leader Talk COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Adjutant General of Maryland, Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson sat down with U.S. Army Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. Chazz Kibler, to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 2, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the MDNG Public Affairs Office)