The Adjutant General of Maryland, Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson sat down with U.S. Army Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer Sgt. Chazz Kibler, to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 2, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by the MDNG Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 20:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790990
|VIRIN:
|210402-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108286204
|Length:
|00:13:37
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG TAG and Senior Enlisted Leader Talk COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC Christina Chang, SFC Thaddeus Harrington, SGT Chazz Kibler and SPC Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
