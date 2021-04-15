U.S. Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship National Capital Region at MCB Quantico

U.S. Marines compete in the Marine Corps Marksmanship Championship, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, April 15, 2021. Competitors executed the steel challenge, and precision rifle series, where they alternated between speed pistol shooting and long-range rifle shooting in varying unconventional positions. Shooters were selected for the championship during six regional matches earlier in the year. The championship runs until April 16th, ending with an awards presentation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sean A. Potter and Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)
