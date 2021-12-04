Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    "My Why" - VAQ-209 Sailors Share Why They Chose to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Milburn  

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    Sailors assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 209 share why they decided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. VAQ-209 is a Navy Reserve squadron that deploys regularly providing strategic deterrence as a force multiplier to the active component. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea Milburn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790977
    VIRIN: 200412-N-SF984-0001
    Filename: DOD_108285974
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "My Why" - VAQ-209 Sailors Share Why They Chose to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine, by PO1 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    Navy Reserve
    VAQ-209
    CNAFR
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT