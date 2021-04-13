Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th AR BDE coach partner service members

    MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Observer, coach and trainers (OC/T) assigned to Task Force Mountain Warrior, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, trained the Airforce 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron on base defense operations at McGregor Range, N.M., April 13, 2021. The training was part of a culminating training event as 5th AR BDE continues to partner with National Guard and Reserve units in all military branches and prepare them to deploy into harm’s way, and return to their families afterwards.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th AR BDE coach partner service members, by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    First Army Division West
    U.S. Airforce
    5th Armored Brigade

