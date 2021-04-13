5th AR BDE coach partner service members

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Observer, coach and trainers (OC/T) assigned to Task Force Mountain Warrior, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, trained the Airforce 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron on base defense operations at McGregor Range, N.M., April 13, 2021. The training was part of a culminating training event as 5th AR BDE continues to partner with National Guard and Reserve units in all military branches and prepare them to deploy into harm’s way, and return to their families afterwards.