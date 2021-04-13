Observer, coach and trainers (OC/T) assigned to Task Force Mountain Warrior, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, trained the Airforce 557th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron on base defense operations at McGregor Range, N.M., April 13, 2021. The training was part of a culminating training event as 5th AR BDE continues to partner with National Guard and Reserve units in all military branches and prepare them to deploy into harm’s way, and return to their families afterwards.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 17:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790957
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-GS006-100
|PIN:
|210413
|Filename:
|DOD_108285673
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MCGREGOR RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th AR BDE coach partner service members, by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
