505 CCW Command Chief Virtual Coffee: Month of the Military Child

This video is about the 505th Command and Control Wing Command Chief's April Virtual Coffee in honor of Month of the Military Child held at Hurlburt Field, Florida on April 14, 2021. Chief Master Sergeant CT Thompson's guest was 505th Command and Control Wing Key Spouse Mrs. Chyrsta Dickens. (U.S. Air Force videography by Deb Henley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790955
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-ES928-972
|Filename:
|DOD_108285656
|Length:
|00:55:48
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT