    505 CCW Command Chief Virtual Coffee: Month of the Military Child

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video is about the 505th Command and Control Wing Command Chief's April Virtual Coffee in honor of Month of the Military Child held at Hurlburt Field, Florida on April 14, 2021. Chief Master Sergeant CT Thompson's guest was 505th Command and Control Wing Key Spouse Mrs. Chyrsta Dickens. (U.S. Air Force videography by Deb Henley)

    Length: 00:55:48
    TAGS

    ACC
    Air Force
    USAF
    Month of Military Child
    505th Command and Control Wing

