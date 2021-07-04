U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground hosts groundbreaking counter-small UAS demonstration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) provided an ideal backdrop for a week-long C-sUAS demonstration held in April 2021 that focused on the most cutting edge drone-busting technology. The demonstration’s primary objective was on systems able to defeat small, lightweight models that are easily and cheaply acquired and difficult to spot and intercept.



YPG is the most capable of a limited number of test ranges able to accommodate this type of work. The proving ground’s clear, stable air and extremely dry climate along with vast institutional UAS testing knowledge makes it an attractive location to testers, as does the ability to control a large swath of the radio frequency spectrum. YPG has more than 500 permanent radio frequencies, and several thousand temporary ones in a given month.



To learn more, go to: https://www.army.mil/article/245257