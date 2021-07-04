Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground hosts groundbreaking counter-small UAS demonstration

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) provided an ideal backdrop for a week-long C-sUAS demonstration held in April 2021 that focused on the most cutting edge drone-busting technology. The demonstration’s primary objective was on systems able to defeat small, lightweight models that are easily and cheaply acquired and difficult to spot and intercept.

    YPG is the most capable of a limited number of test ranges able to accommodate this type of work. The proving ground’s clear, stable air and extremely dry climate along with vast institutional UAS testing knowledge makes it an attractive location to testers, as does the ability to control a large swath of the radio frequency spectrum. YPG has more than 500 permanent radio frequencies, and several thousand temporary ones in a given month.

    To learn more, go to: https://www.army.mil/article/245257

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 17:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790949
    VIRIN: 210407-A-FN832-495
    Filename: DOD_108285608
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    C-UAS
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    C-sUAS

