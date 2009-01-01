U.S. Naval Research Laboratory engineers demonstrate Hybrid Tiger, an electric unmanned aerial vehicle with multi-day endurance flight capability at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, Nov. 18. This was the first time Hybrid Tiger flew through a complete diurnal cycle, a 24-hour period of day and night, and its longest flight to date. (Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Leonard Pieton)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.1901
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790927
|VIRIN:
|201118-N-NO204-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108285432
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL’s Hybrid Tiger UAV Soars at Demonstration, by Leonard Pieton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL’s Hybrid Tiger UAV Soars at Demonstration
LEAVE A COMMENT