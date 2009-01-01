Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL’s Hybrid Tiger UAV Soars at Demonstration

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Video by Leonard Pieton 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory engineers demonstrate Hybrid Tiger, an electric unmanned aerial vehicle with multi-day endurance flight capability at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, Nov. 18. This was the first time Hybrid Tiger flew through a complete diurnal cycle, a 24-hour period of day and night, and its longest flight to date. (Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, Leonard Pieton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.1901
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790927
    VIRIN: 201118-N-NO204-1003
    Filename: DOD_108285432
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL’s Hybrid Tiger UAV Soars at Demonstration, by Leonard Pieton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    unmanned
    solar
    UAV
    flight
    autonomous
    hydrogen

