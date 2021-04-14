Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANTX 2021 Stringer/ B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Chelsie Taddonio 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    A collection of video imagery from the 2021 Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technical Exercise (ANTX) at Camp LeJeune, NC. The exercise took place from April 5-14.

    During that time warfare centers, active duty military, and industry partners collaborated together to assess and experiment with emerging technology designed for the warfighter.

    Video by NIWC Atlantic Videographer, Chelsie Taddonio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790924
    VIRIN: 210414-N-BJ011-001
    Filename: DOD_108285418
    Length: 00:08:24
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANTX 2021 Stringer/ B Roll, by Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NICE
    ANTX
    2021
    ANTX 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT