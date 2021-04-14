A collection of video imagery from the 2021 Naval Integration in a Contested Environment (NICE) Advanced Naval Technical Exercise (ANTX) at Camp LeJeune, NC. The exercise took place from April 5-14.
During that time warfare centers, active duty military, and industry partners collaborated together to assess and experiment with emerging technology designed for the warfighter.
Video by NIWC Atlantic Videographer, Chelsie Taddonio.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790924
|VIRIN:
|210414-N-BJ011-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108285418
|Length:
|00:08:24
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ANTX 2021 Stringer/ B Roll, by Chelsie Taddonio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT