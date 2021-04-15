Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing extremism message

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, layout our plans to address extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790918
    VIRIN: 210415-Z-XV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_108285322
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Air National Guard
    ANG

