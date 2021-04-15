U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, layout our plans to address extremism in the ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790918
|VIRIN:
|210415-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108285322
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Fighter Wing extremism message, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT