    Eucom Leaders Inform House Armed Services Committee on Challenges, Force Posture, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Laura K. Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia; and Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command, speak before the House Armed Services Committee about national security challenges and U.S. force posture in the Eucom area of operations and related policy, April 15, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790913
    Filename: DOD_108285274
    Length: 01:28:32
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

