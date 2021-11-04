Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910th AW Water Survival Training at YSU

    YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Airman Chris Corso and Senior Airman Noah Tancer

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 910th Airlift Wing, based out of Youngstown Air Reserve Station, conducted an aircrew water survival refresher training at Youngstown State University's Beeghly Natatorium Olympic Swimming Pool, April 11, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 790912
    VIRIN: 210411-F-DD401-895
    Filename: DOD_108285270
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 910th AW Water Survival Training at YSU, by Amn Chris Corso and SrA Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    WaterSurvival
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient
    Accelerate Change or Lose

