The 910th Airlift Wing, based out of Youngstown Air Reserve Station, conducted an aircrew water survival refresher training at Youngstown State University's Beeghly Natatorium Olympic Swimming Pool, April 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|790912
|VIRIN:
|210411-F-DD401-895
|Filename:
|DOD_108285270
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 910th AW Water Survival Training at YSU, by Amn Chris Corso and SrA Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
